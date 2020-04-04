First wild foal of 2020 born on Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — More than three months into 2020, there’s something big to celebrate in Corolla, North Carolina.

On Friday, the first foal of 2020 was spotted by the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The new family is back in the woods and marsh, so the sex of the little brown foal isn’t yet known.

The mother and baby appear to both be in excellent condition, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund wrote on Facebook Friday.

“Looks like the baby is bay with two socks and a star,” the post read.

All foals born in 2020 will receive “A” names in memory of Amadeo, a beloved wild horse that died in early March.

Amadeo was blind and lived to his mid-30s. He had been rescued 7 years ago during a fight with another stallion.

