First wave of non-resident property owners allowed back to Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Some non-resident property owners began returning to the Outer Banks Monday.

For more than a month, Dare County has been closed to out-of-town homeowners, to protect residents from COVID-19.

These homeowners will now be allowed back in phases, based on the first letter of the property owner’s last name.

Beginning Monday, May 4 at 6 a.m.: Entry begins and is ongoing for non- resident property owners whose last name begins with A – I

Beginning Wednesday, May 6 at 6 a.m.: Entry begins and is ongoing for non- resident property owners whose last name begins with J – R

Beginning Friday, May 8 at 6 a.m.: Entry begins for non-resident property owners whose last name begins with S – Z

Big day in Dare County. Non-resident property owners Last names beginning with A through I allowed to come into Dare County. This car was turned around because they did not have the proper credentials to get in. My reports at 4 5 and 6. @AndyFoxWAVY pic.twitter.com/yjAwLyur37 — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) May 4, 2020

Amanda Becraft, owner of Dawn Pilates studio in Nags Head, is also a non-resident property owner on the Outer Banks. She lives in Chesapeake and is happy to finally be able to return.

“I was elated, pretty much. We haven’t been here since March 13, is when we closed, both the business and visiting the property,” Becraft told WAVY News 10 Monday. “It’s going on eight weeks now since we’ve been quarantined, but we’ve been taking it very seriously. As a business owner, I could have come over in the interim, but I chose not to just out of respect for the island’s regulations.”

Amanda came across the Wright Memorial Bridge and she was able to return because her last name is in the first phase.

Not everyone is ready to greet the non-residents. Officials have even received reports of flyers left on personal property that read “The residents of Dare county do NOT WANT YOU.”

