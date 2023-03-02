DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A First Flight High School staff member was arrested on a drug and gun charge Thursday after the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said officers found a weapon and marijuana in his vehicle.

Kurtlin Jovan Moore, 26, of Columbia, N.C., has been charged with possession of a gun on an education property and possession of marijuana, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. He was given a $7,500 secured bond.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Dare County Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigations and narcotics divisions were at the school in reference to an investigation, which led the sheriff’s office to hvae the Kill Devil Hills Police Department help by running a K-9 around a vehicle in the school’s parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

The K-9 alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substance and there was a search of the vehicle, where “an amount of marijuana and a handgun were located and seized.”

In a message, Dare County Schools Superintendent Steve Basnight said that “earlier today at First Flight High School, in an unrelated search, law enforcement discovered a firearm in a staff member’s vehicle in the staff parking lot. Law enforcement controlled this investigation from the outset, and the safety of students and staff of First Flight High School was not compromised, so a lock down was not needed. This is a confidential personnel matter and the district cannot comment further at this time. Please know that the Safety and Security of our school community are paramount priorities for Dare County Schools. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Dare County Schools Central Office at 252-480-8888.”