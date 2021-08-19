Four people displaced after firefighters respond to structure fire in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the southern part of Nags Head.
Fire officials said they were called to the 7100 block of South Virginia Dare Trail around 2:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they determined that the building contained two businesses.
35 firefighters responded to the scene and had the fire out at approximately 3 p.m.
Four people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
All lanes of traffic from Gull St to Whalebone were previously closed, but have since reopened.
