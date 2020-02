KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Fire officials are investigating an early morning fire that caused damage to a Kill Devil Hills home.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department says they responded at 5:13 a.m. Monday morning to the home in the 300 block of Ocean Acres Drive.

With help from Colington and Nags Head fire departments, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the back of the home on the ground floor.

No one was injured and the Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.