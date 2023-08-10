DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – A fire in the Four Seasons subdivision in Duck Thursday was believed to have originated from a direct lightning strike, according to the town’s fire department.

The Duck Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 6:06 p.m. at 100 Beachcomber Court in the Four Seasons subdivision, with both occupants and their two dogs safely evacuating the residence.

The fire chief called for additional resources, and the town’s fire department remained on scene.

