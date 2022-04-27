DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A home on 5th Avenue in Southern Shores was destroyed and another was damaged by radiating heat after a fire broke out over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday, April 23 just before 8:30 p.m.

People had just returned to the home when they discovered the fire, but were not inside at the time, fire officials say. The majority of the fire was extinguished in about 45 minutes, per the Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department.

A home on 5th Avenue in Southern Shores was destroyed and another was damaged by radiating heat after a fire broke out over the weekend. (Courtesy of Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department)

No one was injured and the fire was deemed accidental.