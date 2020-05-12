Ferry increases service on Hatteras-Ocracoke route to accommodate visitors to OBX

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The N.C. Ferry Division is planning to increase its service between Hatteras and Ocracoke starting Wednesday to accommodate more people as the Outer Banks reopen to visitors.

The ferry will be making 15 trips daily instead of its current seven trips, the ferry division wrote in a news release Tuesday.

“The schedule changes come in advance of Dare and Hyde counties’ plans to reopen to visitors on Saturday,” the release said.

Other ferry routes will keep operating on the same schedules that were put in place March 30.

Here is the schedule as of Tuesday, May 12:

Currituck-Knotts Island

Service temporarily suspended.

Service temporarily suspended. Hatteras-Ocracoke

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight.

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight. From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke

From Cedar Island: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

From Cedar Island: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Swan Quarter-Ocracoke

From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. From Ocracoke: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach

From Cherry Branch: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

From Minnesott Beach: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

From Cherry Branch: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. From Minnesott Beach: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Bayview-Aurora

From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Southport-Fort Fisher

Route closed for a ramp replacement project.

Latest Posts: