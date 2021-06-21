Fast-moving tropical storm Claudette to bring strong gusts to eastern NC, some heavy rain could reach Hampton Roads

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Tropical storm Claudette is expected to bring some strong wind gusts and heavy rain to eastern North Carolina on Monday morning.

It’s a fast-moving storm that’s expected to reach the Outer Banks/northeast North Carolina around 7-8 a.m. and move out to sea by mid to late morning. Flooding in the region is also possible and gusts could be around 40 mph.

Though the storm isn’t expected to bring major impacts to the region, it did lead to multiple casualties as it moved across the southern U.S. At least 13 people were killed, including 8 children in a church van.

Tracking Claudette across northeast North Carolina. It will produce some heavy rain over North Carolina this morning with some of it reaching up into Hampton Roads. I'm tracking in on WAVY News 10 starting at 4:30am. https://t.co/aXLqtdWydu pic.twitter.com/pUecHRtavz — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) June 21, 2021

Some of that heavy rain is expected to extend into the Hampton Roads metro area. There’s about a 40-50% chance of rain.

After that, Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says it’s expected to be hot and humid in the region for the rest of the day before more and storms late Tuesday as a cold front moves in.

Claudette has resumed tropical storm strength, but the strongest winds will be over the water and near the southern Outer Banks. https://t.co/aXLqtdWydu pic.twitter.com/aU8tKghp0R — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) June 21, 2021

Dare County is under a tropical storm warning until noon. Tune in to WAVY News 10 Today for more updates from Jeremy through 9 a.m.