Family member among 2 charged in Southern Shores woman’s overdose death

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people have been charged, one of which is currently wanted, in connection with a woman’s overdose death in Southern Shores in the Outer Banks almost a year ago.

According to Southern Shores Police, officers were sent to a home on Ocean Boulevard leading to the discovery of Southern Shores resident Jessica Leigh Musick who died from a drug overdose.

After further investigation into the incident, authorities charged Elizabeth City resident Christopher Robert Evans with death by distribution, sale, or delivery of heroin. Evans was already in custody for separate charges and currently remains in custody.

In addition to Evans, police also charged Tahnee Raquel Musick, also from Elizabeth City, with conspiracy to sell, and/or deliver heroin. Officials say Tahnee is related to Jessica.

Anyone with information regarding Tahnee Raquel Musick’s whereabouts or information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 475-5980.

Christopher Robert Evans, Nov. 23, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Southern Shores Police)

Tahnee Raquel Musick, Nov. 23, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Southern Shores Police)