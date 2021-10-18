Elizabeth City woman arrested after being caught with narcotics during traffic stop in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman from Elizabeth City has been arrested in Dare County accused of drug charges.
According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were working the B-District around 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC345.
During the traffic stop, Manteo Police arrived and deployed a K9 officer on the vehicle.
The K9 alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics and prompted a search of the vehicle.
During the search, an unspecified amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia were seized.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 45-year-old Elizabeth City resident Dominique Sybil Skae was arrested.
Skae is facing several charges including felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held on a $10,000 secured bond.
