Elizabeth City Police searching for man missing since July 13

OBX

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City Police)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are looking for a man last seen a week ago.

Police say 37-year-old William Maloney was reported missing Monday. He was last seen July 13 around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of S. Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.

Maloney is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown eyes and sandy blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. He may be driving a 2010 red Ford F-150 pickup truck.

If anyone has any information regarding Maloney’s whereabouts, they should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500.

  • (Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City Police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City Police)

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10