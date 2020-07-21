Elizabeth City Police searching for man missing since July 13

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are looking for a man last seen a week ago.

Police say 37-year-old William Maloney was reported missing Monday. He was last seen July 13 around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of S. Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.

Maloney is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown eyes and sandy blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. He may be driving a 2010 red Ford F-150 pickup truck.

If anyone has any information regarding Maloney’s whereabouts, they should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500.

(Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City Police)

(Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City Police)

