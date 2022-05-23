CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say a 48-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash on US-158 in Currituck early Monday morning.

The call for the crash came in just after 6 a.m. Monday on US-158 at Point Harbor in Currituck.

According to officials from N.C. State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old girl from Moyock was headed north on US-158 when it crossed left to the center and collided with a vehicle headed south.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 45-year-old man from Elizabeth City, died following the crash. The 18-year-old sustained critical injuries.

A third vehicle headed south struck debris from the crash and came to rest on the shoulder. There were no injuries reported from the third vehicle.

Officials say the crash was cleared around 9:15 a.m.

No further information has been released.