88-year-old man charged following fatal crash in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — An elderly man is facing charges after a 61-year-old man died following a crash in Kitty Hawk on Monday.

The town’s police department said a car driven by 88-year-old Paul Muick, of Kitty Hawk, crossed the center line in the 5200 Block of North Croatan Highway around 1 p.m. and hit a motorcycle being driven by Donald Teears, of Kill Devil Hills.

Police said first responders on scene worked to save Teears, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Muick, who has minor injuries, was charged with death by motor vehicle and driving left of center, both misdemeanors. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said.