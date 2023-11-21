KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – A dumpster fire Monday afternoon in Kitty Hawk threatened structural damage to a hotel.

Just before 1:22 p.m. on Nov. 21, a large dumpster and dumpster chute at the Hilton Garden Inn caught on fire. The fire was located on the north side of the building, leaving a trial of damage all the way up to the top of the building.

Kitty Hawk Hilton Garden Inn fire (Courtesy: Kitty Hawk Police Department)

Officers nearby were able to spot the smoke and initiate a call to extinguish the flames. The Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue, Southern Shores Police Department, Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department and Kill Devil Hills Fire Department were able to work together to gain control and extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.