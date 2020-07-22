Duck town manager arrested on assault charges, placed on leave

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The town manager of Duck, North Carolina, is facing assault charges and has been placed on administrative leave, police say.

Police and town officials confirm that Chris Layton was arrested July 15 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female.

A town spokesman said Layton is on administrative leave from his position, but declined to comment further.

In the police report, the arresting officer said they were notified around 4:40 p.m. July 15 that another officer was providing probable cause to the magistrate at the jail concerning the assault on a female charge.

An arrest was then approved by the magistrate. At that time, the arresting officer went to Layton’s office and took him into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Dare County Detention Center and later released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Latest Posts: