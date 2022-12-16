KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Drone 10 flew over holiday lights in Kill Devil Hills.

The large display has been around for over 10 years and has about 70,000 lights and about 2 miles of extension cords.

It is set up only by the Dave & Deb Mennicucci family, and some friends also help out. Dave starts in the middle of October, putting in over 180 hours, all while also working full-time.

Lights get turned on Thanksgiving night and the last night is New Year’s Eve. Guests can ride by 206 Clamshell Drive and tune their radio to 107.9 FM, you can hear the 12 songs that Dave has programmed the lights to dance to.

The best part of the display are the donations they collect for The Beach Food Pantry, located in Kitty Hawk. It is the 9th year collecting for The Beach Food Pantry.

The Beach Food Pantry is a food bank accessible to all Dare County residents.