Drivers warned to slow down on NC 12 in OBX due to standing water

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Drivers on N.C. 12 in the Outer Banks are being cautioned to slow down a pay attention because heavy rainfall left standing water on parts of the road.

NCDOT officials said the standing water is south of the Marc Basnight Bridge in Dare County. It’s heaviest from Whalebone to Rodanthe.

Drivers also should not drive through flooded roads. A foot of water can cause vehicles to float. Two feet of rushing water can move vehicles.

Motorists should travel at least 5 to 10 mph slower than the speed limit on wet pavement. Other tips for driving on wet roads include:

“Stay alert and be ready for sudden stops. Allow at least twice the normal following distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Signal for turns and brake earlier than usual as you near a turn or stop.

Be patient and do not pass lines of traffic.

Turn on your low-beam headlights and use your defroster to increase visibility.”

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.