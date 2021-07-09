Driver who fatally struck pedestrian in Kill Devil Hills charged with DWI, police say

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A Kill Devil Hills man was killed after being struck by an impaired driver Thursday night on N. Croatan Highway, police say.

Kill Devil Hills police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Donald S. McClanning, 55, struck the pedestrian on southbound N. Croatan at Sportsman Drive.

Police say the victim, 36-year-old Corey M. Feickert, also of Kill Devil Hills, was walking west across the intersection at the time. There’s no traffic signal or crosswalk at the intersection, police say.

Corey M. Feickert was taken to Outer Banks Hospital, where he died.

Police say officers determined McClanning was impaired and he was arrested for DWI. Blood was drawn for testing and sent to the state crime lab for testing. McClanning, who was also charged with felony death by motor vehicle, was given a $30,000 bond.