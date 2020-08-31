Driver of vehicle in Currituck hit-and-run that killed 2 comes forward

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies say one of the drivers in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Currituck this weekend that killed a bicyclist and a pedestrian has turned themselves to authorities.

Sheriff M.W. Beickert with Currituck Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two vehicles involved in the incident, however one stayed on the scene while the other fled.

Officials say the hit-and-run resulted in two fatalities: a bicyclist, identified as Baltazar Brito-Brito, along with a still-unidentified pedestrian.

The Sheriff’s Office told 10 On Your Side they are not yet sure which vehicle killed the pedestrian and which one killed the bicyclist as the investigation continues.

The fleeing vehicle reportedly pulled into Moyock Commons and then fled the area northbound towards Virginia on Caratoke Highway approximately two minutes later.

On Monday, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office stated that the driver of the vehicle, a Virginia resident, “voluntarily came forward.”

The vehicle involved has been located and is being held by authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

