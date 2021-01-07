Drew Havens hired as Town Manager for Duck N.C.

Photo provided by the Town of Duck.

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – The Duck Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to appoint Drew Havens as the new Town Manager.

Havens will start February 15, 2021, the Town said in a press release.

He brings over 20 years of municipal management experience.

The Council contracted with Developmental Associates of Chapel Hill to conduct the search to fill the manager vacancy.

The firm narrowed the field of candidates through preliminary interviews and assessments, sharing their findings with the council members as the process progressed.

“On behalf of the entire Duck Town Council, I would like to congratulate Drew Havens on becoming our Town Manager and welcome him to the Town of Duck,” said Mayor Kingston.

Havens graduated from Syracuse University in 1984 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts, with a Political Science concentration.

He received his Master of Public Administration in 2009 from Walden University in Minneapolis, the Town of Duck said.

In addition to municipal management experience in small and large towns, Havens had an early career in public safety as a police officer and firefighter.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to work with the Mayor, Council, and a great group of professional staff members to continue to provide a high level of quality service to those who live in and visit Duck,” said Drew. “I look forward to meeting those I serve and working in this organization that values transparency and collaboration,

and with co-workers who are empowered to carry out the vision established by the community.”

Havens will fill the manager position vacated by the resignation of the former town manager, Christopher Layton.

