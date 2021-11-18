Dominion Energy installs special LEDs to protect endangered turtles in OBX

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy is rolling out a pilot program in Nags Head as part of an effort to protect endangered sea turtles.

Officials say turtles look for a bright light source after they hatch, which normally means following the moon into the water. However, incorrectly positioned or colored street lights will draw turtles towards the road.







(photos: Dominion Energy)

“It’s been really great to partner with Dominion Energy on this project because we’re both innovating, said Mayor Ben Cahoon, Town of Nags Head. “LED lighting is a high priority for the town and when we discovered an option that was beneficial to the sea turtles, we reached out to Dominion Energy, it was really exciting to see them pick up the ball and do that with us.”

The newly installed lights are a wavelength and color that do not draw turtles towards the roads.

“We’re excited about this project as it promotes safer surroundings for these endangered creatures to survive and thrive, while exemplifying our commitment to the environment in the communities we serve” Persida Montanez, Communications, Dominion Energy.

Dominion is currently installing lights at eight locations as part of the pilot project.