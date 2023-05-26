MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an early morning burglary in Manteo, in which a victim was assaulted.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at a home around 4:23 a.m. on May 21 in the 100 block of Etheridge Road, just off Route 64 near Island Farm.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call Dare Central Communications at 252-473-3444, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at 252-475-5980 or the Dare County Crime Line at 252-473-3111.