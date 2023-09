KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Firefighters say no injuries were reported in a deck fire Sunday night in Kill Devil Hills.

It broke out just before 7 p.m. in the 200 block of West Atlantic Street.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department says the fire was contained to that outside rear deck and everyone, including three dogs, got out safely after hearing smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.