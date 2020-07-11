Dead loggerhead turtle found on Kill Devil Hills beach

OUTER BANKS, Va. (WAVY) — The Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue says a dead loggerhead turtle was found washed up on the beach Friday morning.
“This serves as a unfortunate reminder that we are all guests on the beach to the wildlife that calls the ocean their home,” the rescue wrote.
The turtle’s cause of death is unclear, but the rescue says it appears to be “an early end to his life.”
“Remember to be respectful when spending time at the beach by doing little things like picking up your trash before you leave and never leaving tents/umbrellas/chairs out overnight,” the group wrote.
