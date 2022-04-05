DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The sheriff’s office is now looking for whoever killed a dog by weighing it down with a cinder block inside a canal in Dare County.

According to officials from Dare County Animal Services, they got the call for the incident on March 22 regarding the dead dog inside the canal on Manshoes Road in the Manns Harbor area.

As they tried to retrieve the dog from the canal, officials discovered that she was “intentionally weighed down with a cinder block.”

Animal services say the dog was not microchipped. Her breed was also unable to be determined due to the condition of the body.

Members from both Dare County Animal Servies and Dare County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, call Dare County Animal Services at 252-475-5627.