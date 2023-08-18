DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County Schools is addressing “urgent” mold issues that have emerged as they replace the boiler system for First Flight Elementary and First Flight Middle.

On Wednesday, the Dare County Board of Education approved a contract with Builder Services North Carolina for mold mitigation and ongoing maintenance, the school district said. They also granted the superintendent the authority to negotiate a contract for air quality testing at the schools throughout the upcoming school year.

They say the company will work to manage humidity levels in both buildings, including using special techniques and anti-microbial solutions to eliminate existing mold and prevent additional growth.

Both buildings are expected to be fully cleaned and operational by Wednesday, August 23, after an approved air quality report.

“All of our efforts to address this issue are driven by our desire to ensure the health and safety of our staff and students,” said Superintendent Steve Basnight.

School officials say they’re waiting on a necessary part from the manufacturer in order to complete the boiler installation.