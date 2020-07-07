Dare County to host community testing events for COVID-19

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Dare County is 150, 40 of which are considered active and in home-isolation.



Dare County officials say that of the 150 cases, 82 are residents and 68 are non-residents.

The majority of cases continue to experience mild to moderate symptoms, however there are a few cases which have experienced severe illness. Currently, one resident and one non-resident are both hospitalized out of the area in critical condition.

Dare County is partnering with Mako Medical Laboratories to host a community testing event.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 starting at 10:00 am at Fessenden Center located at 46830 NC-12, Buxton, NC. All antibody appointments have been filled, however there are still diagnostic appointments available.

Another testing clinic will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 starting at 1:00 p.m. at Dare County Parks & Recreation located at 602 Mustian St, Kill Devil Hills, NC. Individuals can register for an appointment for the diagnostic test, the antibody test, or both.

Appointments are required to attend these events. Participation is open to permanent residents of Dare County, ages 10 and older. To schedule an appointment for either testing event, please call 252.475.5008. The call center is open Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

