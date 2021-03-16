Dare County moves closer to tax increase for Avon property owners to pay for beach nourishment

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Property owners in Dare County could see an upcoming tax increase to help pay for a proposed beach nourishment project.

On Monday night, the Dare County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to start the process of establishing a special tax district in Avon, with the goal of raising funding to replenish about 2 and a half miles of beach.

Dare County Manager Bobby Outten proposed the idea for property owners to pay for about 50 percent of the approximately $11 million project cost. The other 50% will come from the county’s beach nourishment fund, which uses occupancy taxes.

Outten said during Monday’s meeting that the vote wasn’t for approving the tax increase, but for allowing the county to continue the process towards creating a special tax district in Avon.

The proposal would tax all Avon property owners, residential and commercial, with all properties east of Highway 12 from Due East Road to the southern boundary of Avon taxed at 25 cents per $100 in value.

All remaining properties would be taxed at 5 cents per $100 in value.

Several more votes are required before the proposed tax is officially in place. It would go into effect this summer in the annual Dare County tax bill.

The beach nourishment would start in summer 2022 and would take about 90 days to complete. The county says it would last about 5 years before renourishment would be needed, meaning tax revenues will need to continue to come in, and taxes might need to increase in the future, officials say.