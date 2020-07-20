Dare County man accused of assault following domestic incident

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Dare County is facing several assault charges following an alleged domestic incident over the weekend.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block of Etheridge Road in Wanchese around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a woman at the residence with signs of assault.

The man involved was reportedly not inside the home at that time and could not be located.

A day later, deputies were able to locate 23-year-old Daniel Gage Matthews.

Matthews was charged with felony assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and communicating threats.

He currently being held until he court date which has been released at the moment.

