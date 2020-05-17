Dare County hero rescues 2 children from rip current

FRISCO, N.C. (WAVY) — Jeffrey Del Monte showed no fear when he heard children screaming in panic from the beach late Friday afternoon.

Del Monte was with his wife and friend driving an off-road vehicle along the beach in Frisco, North Carolina, when they heard screaming off in the distance.

The group searched to find where it was coming from when they spotted two young girls struggling to fight the rip current.

Del Monte swam out and rescued the first girl and passed her off to his friend.

The Dare County resident then searched for the second girl and found her struggling and in distress about 100 yards out. He braved the current to swim out and rescue her, safely bringing her back to shore.

Once the girls were safe, Del Monte and his friend cared for them until Dare County Emergency Medical Services and a Cape Hatteras National Seashore Ranger arrived.

“Jeffrey Del Monte’s heroic, selfless, and prompt actions were critical to saving these two girls from a very dangerous situation,” stated National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent, David Hallac. “I am thankful for his courage and expertise which allowed him to perform this successful ocean rescue.”

Beachgoers should check the forecast for beach hazards and rip currents before heading out for the day.

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, do not swim against it instead swim out of the current and to shore.

TROPICAL STORM WATCH INFORMATION

As of Saturday evening, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Outer Banks region through Monday afternoon.

In addition to tropical storm force winds potentially arriving as early as tomorrow evening, there may be an enhanced risk for life-threatening rip currents starting tomorrow and continuing through early next week.

Beach visitors should use extreme caution in and near the ocean and stay out of the water during elevated rip current risks.

