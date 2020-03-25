Dare County confirms first case of COVID-19

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Health officials are reporting the first positive case of coronavirus in Dare County.

Dare County Department of Health and Humans Services officials said they believe the person contracted COVID-19 through “travel or direct contact,” according to a news release.

“This is not a case of community spread,” the news release stated.

The DCDHHS is investigating the person’s activity to determine if they’ve had direct contact with any other people. Those people will be contacted by department of health officials if contact with the positive person is determined, according to the news release.

The individual will not show up on the Virginia Department of Health website as a Dare County case because the person used an address in a different locality when they were tested, according to the news release.

The person is self-isolated and is doing well, according to DCDHHS Director Dr. Sheila Davies.

As of March 25, North Carolina is reporting 509 cases of COVID-19. North Carolina’s governor also reported the state’s first two deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday. A person from Cabarrus County died Tuesday and another person from Virginia who was traveling through the state also died from COVID-19 complications.

