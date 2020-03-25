Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak – Streaming Now

Dare County confirms first case of COVID-19

OBX
Posted: / Updated:

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Health officials are reporting the first positive case of coronavirus in Dare County.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Dare County Department of Health and Humans Services officials said they believe the person contracted COVID-19 through “travel or direct contact,” according to a news release.

“This is not a case of community spread,” the news release stated.

The DCDHHS is investigating the person’s activity to determine if they’ve had direct contact with any other people. Those people will be contacted by department of health officials if contact with the positive person is determined, according to the news release.

The individual will not show up on the Virginia Department of Health website as a Dare County case because the person used an address in a different locality when they were tested, according to the news release.

The person is self-isolated and is doing well, according to DCDHHS Director Dr. Sheila Davies.

As of March 25, North Carolina is reporting 509 cases of COVID-19. North Carolina’s governor also reported the state’s first two deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday. A person from Cabarrus County died Tuesday and another person from Virginia who was traveling through the state also died from COVID-19 complications.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories