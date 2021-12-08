Dare County Center receives $25,000 donation to buy presents for more than 400 kids in need

Terry Gray (middle), lead organizer for the Dare County Motorsports Charity Group, presented Sandy Pace (left), director of the Dare County Center in Manteo, with a $25,000 charitable donation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held on Monday, December 6, 2021. Dare County Deputy Marylynn Cahoon (right) received a commemorative plaque on behalf of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office in recognition of the department’s efforts to support the event. (photo: Dare County)

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Center received a $25,000 charitable donation that will be used to buy toys for more than 400 Dare County children in need this holiday season as part of the annual Dare County Center Toy Drive.

Sandy Pace, the Center’s director, was presented the donation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners on Monday, December 6, 2021. The funds were raised during DCMCG’s Dare County Motorcycle-Jeep Toy Run.

The money will be used to buy toys for more than 400 Dare County children in need as part of the annual Dare County Center Toy Drive. All Dare County children ages 0-16 are eligible and must register to receive gifts between November 1 and November 30 of each year.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Dare County Center before Friday, December 10, 2021. Monetary donations for the purchase of toys are also welcome.

For more information about the toy drive, call the Dare County Center at 252-475-9270.