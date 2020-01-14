Dare Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after deputies find meth during traffic stop

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 36-year-old North Carolina man was arrested Friday after he was allegedly found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle near Airstrip Road in Kill Devil Hills Friday evening.

The stop came after information was passed along from the Dare County Drug Task Force saying people were selling narcotics out of local motels, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

During the traffic stop, deputies searched the vehicle, which was occupied by Lance Lloyd Montague Jr., and found “an amount” of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Lance Lloyd Montague Jr.

The release didn’t specify how much methamphetamine was found.

Montague was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, which is a felony.

He is being held at the Dare County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.

