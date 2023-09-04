AVON, N.C. — A 28-year-old Washington, D.C. woman died Monday afternoon in what’s being termed a water-related incident in front of the village of Avon at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to the National Park Service, a 911 call came in around 2:30 p.m. to report an unresponsive person in the ocean in the northern area of the village of Avon. A witness said the woman was overtaken by strong waves and disappeared into the surf.

Shortly after disappearing into the surf, the woman was observed face-down in rough ocean conditions, the National Park Service said.

A bystander and visitor with a bodyboard helped bring the woman to shore, the National Park Service said. Dare County Emergency Services, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and Seashore law enforcement rangers also responded to the incident.

It said CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

The National Park Service said ocean conditions in the area were reported to be rough, and there was a high risk of rip currents.

“The Seashore’s thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends after this tragic event,” said David Hallac, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina superintendent.