HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — A cut fiber line is leading to widespread internet and phone outages on the southern tip of the Outer Banks.

Dare County Emergency Management told 10 On Your Side that a fiber cable that provides connectivity to Hatteras Island was damaged on the afternoon of Friday, May 13.

It is causing people to lose internet, cellular and landline phone service.

Those who have issues calling 911 are encouraged to go to the nearest fire department or Dare County EMS station for assistance.

