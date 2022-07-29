CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office have taken three men into custody accused of sex crimes against children.

In a post on social media Friday, the sheriff’s office listed the men all accused of sex crimes of varying degrees.

77-year-old Fred Kennedy was arrested for being a fugitive out of Missouri. His bond was set at $500,000 secured and is currently being held at the CCSO detention center.



His pending charges out of Missouri include two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years of age and two counts of incest.



On Tuesday, July 26, the sheriff’s office, along with North Carolina SBI, apprehended 36-year-old Jonathan Alexander Carriveau. He has been charged with 8 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on an $80,000 secure bond.



That same day, the sheriff’s office apprehended 27-year-old Zachary Christopher Gardner. He has been charged with 5 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $25,000 secure bond.

Zachary Christopher Gardner (Courtesy – Currituck County Sheriff’s Office)

Jonathan Alexander Carriveau (Courtesy – Currituck County Sheriff’s Office)

