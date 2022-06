CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was arrested in Currituck accused of indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Kenneth Parker was located and apprehended on Monday.

Kenneth has been wanted in Currituck County for taking indecent liberties with a minor. He is currently being held at the Chowan County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.