CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry is changing its schedule ahead of the upcoming school year.
Starting on August 22, the ferry will leave Currituck starting at 6:30 a.m. and from Knotts Island at 7:30 a.m.
Here’s the full new schedule:
- From Currituck: 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- From Knotts Island: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The ferry route was started back in 1962 to help kids get to school between Knotts Island and the Currituck mainland. Before it was created, it required a 90-minute route through Virginia Beach and Chesapeake to travel to and from school, NCDOT says.