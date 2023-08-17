CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry is changing its schedule ahead of the upcoming school year.

Starting on August 22, the ferry will leave Currituck starting at 6:30 a.m. and from Knotts Island at 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the full new schedule:

From Currituck: 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. From Knotts Island: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The ferry route was started back in 1962 to help kids get to school between Knotts Island and the Currituck mainland. Before it was created, it required a 90-minute route through Virginia Beach and Chesapeake to travel to and from school, NCDOT says.