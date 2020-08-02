Currituck County declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias nears, no evacuation orders issued

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County has declared a state of emergency effective at 7 a.m. Sunday as Tropical Storm Isaias nears.

Emergency operations staff say they will continue to monitor Isaias and maintain consistent communication with the National Weather Service and NC Emergency Management, however County officials have decided to not issue an evacuation order at this time.

Any significant changes to the storm’s predicted track or intensity may prompt Currituck County to reconsider an evacuation.

All residents and property owners are advised to finish preparations for TS Isaias. Gale force winds are expected to reach the area by Tuesday morning.



Anyone with questions regarding storm preparation may call Currituck Emergency Management at 252-232-2115.

According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical storm conditions are expected to spread northward along the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina within the warning area on Monday.

Friday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias for North Carolina — which is projected to go over the N.C. coast around the start of the upcoming week.

