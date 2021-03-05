Currituck Co. reverses decision on Corolla Curbside Recycling

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Currituck County Board of Commissioners announced on Friday they have reversed a decision to eliminate the curbside recycling collection service provided in Corolla.

This decision comes after receiving a significant amount of feedback from county residents and property owners.

County officials said the collection of recycling materials and household trash in Corolla will continue in its current format.

Currituck County previously announced that Corolla’s curbside collection service would only include household trash after April 4, 2021.

The plan included placing self-serve recycling containers at the Pine Island Fire Station for Corolla residents to dispose of recyclable goods on their own.

Officials said the change increased costs for Currituck County.

“The lack of a robust recycling market to accept materials, and the rising number of times Currituck County has recycling containers rejected due to the presence of household trash in the container,” Currituck County Board of Commissioners said in a press release.

Each container rejected adds to the cost of solid waste disposal for the county and the officials said this happens frequently during the summer tourist season.

Since announcing the original decision in February, the Board of Commissioners said they heard from many citizens of Corolla who supported the idea of maintaining the curbside recycling service.

The data showed many residents supported paying a higher solid waste fee to the county for the convenience of curbside recycling.

As a result, the Board has decided to continue its contract with Bay Disposal for the curbside collection of trash and recycling.

Residents and property owners in Corolla will see a small increase in their solid waste bills, officials said.

You can contact the Currituck County Public Works Department at 252-232-2504 for any additional information.