CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County Middle School will not have classes Thursday due to a power outage.

Per a Facebook post on Currituck School’s Facebook page, crews likely won’t have the power restored until noon. It’s unclear what caused the outage of this time.

Any student who has already been picked up by the bus will be brought to the middle school, and arrangements will be made to return students home or have them picked up.