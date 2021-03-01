Currituck Co. Fire and VB Fire crews to give out free smoke detectors on Knotts Island

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County Fire & Emergency Medical Services are partnering with the Virginia Beach Fire Department to give out free smoke alarms to residents in Knotts Island.



The island is on the border of North Carolina and Virginia. The event will be on March 6-7 with officials and local volunteers going door-to-door through the Sandy Point neighborhood.

Their goal? Ensuring that every home has working smoke detectors.

Officials say they will inspect smoke detectors for residents and, if necessary, replace or install new smoke detectors free of charge.



Outside of Sandy Point, residents in other areas of Knotts Island may receive the same service by scheduling an appointment with Currituck Fire & EMS at 252-429-3536.

Currituck County received the smoke detectors for this effort from the North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials from Virginia Beach Fire Department themselves donated 50 smoke detectors for the event.

Smoke detectors can save lives by alerting occupants of a fire and allowing them time to escape. Officials remind families that they should have a fire escape plan that includes what they would do if the primary exit is blocked by fire.