Currituck and Dare Counties to coordinate visitor entry to Outer Banks

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Both Currituck and Dare counties say they will work together to coordinate entry for visitors to the Outer Banks.

Members for the Board Chairmen and County Managers from both counties have met to begin discussions.

Currituck County officials have removed the May 15 visitor entry date from their State of Emergency in a coodinated plan between the two counties moving forward.

Officials from both counties say they will meet again to establish a timeline in accordance to the scheduled expiration of North Carolina Gov. Cooper’s statewide Stay-At-Home Order on May 8.

Although a specific date has not been announced yet, both counties say the decision will be made jointly.

