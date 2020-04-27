Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

Currituck and Dare Counties to coordinate visitor entry to Outer Banks

OBX

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lance Goldner’s Outer Banks home

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Both Currituck and Dare counties say they will work together to coordinate entry for visitors to the Outer Banks.

Members for the Board Chairmen and County Managers from both counties have met to begin discussions.

Currituck County officials have removed the May 15 visitor entry date from their State of Emergency in a coodinated plan between the two counties moving forward.

Officials from both counties say they will meet again to establish a timeline in accordance to the scheduled expiration of North Carolina Gov. Cooper’s statewide Stay-At-Home Order on May 8.

Although a specific date has not been announced yet, both counties say the decision will be made jointly.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories