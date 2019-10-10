Storm system off the coast causes flooding, closures along southern Outer Banks

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews are still working to repair parts of NC Highway 12 after a storm system off the coast caused dune erosion and tidal flooding.

On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says the road will continue to be closed from the Basnight Bridge to Milo Beach due to the overwash from the ocean.

NCDOT crews have been working since Thursday morning to get the road fixed, but with every high tide they are being met with more obstacles.

There is a ferry available for Hatteras citizens trying to get to the mainland Friday. To reserve space on the ferry, citizens have to call 1-800-BY-FERRY.

It will depart at 4:30 p.m. for Ocracoke-Silver Lake. Once there, motorists will immediately need to transfer to the 7 p.m. ferry from Ocracoke to Swan Quarter, arriving in Swan Quarter at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Officials announced Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School will be closed for Friday, Oct. 11 because of unsafe road conditions. Originally they were on 3-hour delay.

All of the other Dare County Schools were on their normal schedules.

