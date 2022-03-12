Crews respond to power outage affecting all of Hatteras Village

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — A power outage is affecting all of Hatteras Village on the Outer Banks early Saturday afternoon.

According to officials from Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative just before 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the power outage is affecting all of the village.

Minutes later, officials said the power outage is also affecting the area of Tuna Terrace in Avon which was caused by a broken distribution pole.

Crews are currently on the scene to replace the pole.

As of 12:30 p.m., at least 68 residents in Dare County are experiencing outages according to Dominion Energy.

Officials are asking residents for patience as crews continue to resolve the outages.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office, says from Ramp 25, which is south of Pea Island, is experiencing soundside flooding from 4 inches to 1 and a half feet of water, however some areas are passable.



The highest water is in the Camp Hatteras area which is unpassable.