Crews continue search for missing swimmer in Currituck Sound

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The search for a missing swimmer who jumped off a pontoon boat Monday in the Currituck Sound resumed Tuesday morning.

Sgt. John Beardsley with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says the man jumped off the rented pontoon boat around 12:30 p.m. Monday. When he began to struggle in the water, friends threw the man a life jacket, but he couldn’t reach it and fell below the water’s surface.

N.C Wildlife, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S Coast Guard are all searching for the man, a foreign national from India who works for an IT company in New Jersey.

