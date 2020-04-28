COVID-19 halts Ocracoke Express passenger ferry, canceling 2020 summer season contract

Live Now
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Due to the economic and tourism impacts of COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Transportation has canceled the 2020 contract for the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry this year.

The passenger ferry was introduced in 2019 as a transportation alternative for people traveling between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. More than 28,600 people used the passenger ferry last summer.

The Ferry Division will continue its vehicle ferries between Hatteras and Ocracoke in 2020.

Passengers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles or stand at least six feet from other people while on board.

