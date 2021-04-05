Corolla wild horses welcome new foal

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The wild horses of the Currituck Outer Banks have welcomed a new foal.

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, a filly named Betsy was born recently, making her the third foal of 2021.

Betsy, her mother M&M and her father Rocky, are all doing well, the horse fund posted on Facebook.

Betsy is named after Betsy Dowdy, a girl who swam with her horse Bess across the Currituck Inlet to warn American troops about British movement around the Outer Banks during the Revolutionary War.

The post said Betsy was born not far from where Betsy Dowdy and Bess swam across the inlet.

“The name Betsy was next on the list for fillies, and the fact that this foal was born in such a special place is much more than just a coincidence,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said.

Betsy has a 3.5-year-old sister. There are two other mares in the harem.

This not M&M’s first baby, but it is Rocky’s first known foal.

“Good job Rocky! Betsy is big, feisty, and flashy just like her dad,” the fund wrote.