Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes 8th foal this year

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the community's help in identifying a man who they say robbed a 7-Eleven in Hampton Monday evening.

According to police, they got the call for the robbery just after 9 p.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Old Buckroe Road. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect entered the store, pulled out a firearm, and demanded money.