Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes 8th foal this year

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has welcomed a new foal.
The 8th foal named Brio is a little colt born Sunday night. In a post from the wild horse fund, officials say they got the call Monday morning after visitors found what looked like afterbirth in their driveway.
A local vet said it looked healthy and normal so officials kept an eye out all day until late evening when Brio made his first appearance.
His name means vitality and spirit. He is brother to Betsy, who was born in April with similar white socks.
The wild horse fund says the entire family is doing well and asks visitors to give them space.